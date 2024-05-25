The Kano State Police Command has refused to comply with Governor Abba Yusuf’s directive to arrest the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for allegedly disrupting the peace.

This development comes amid a legal standoff following a court order to maintain the status quo the determination of a pending judgment.

The Kano State Governor had early Saturday morning issued an order for the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero shortly after his arrival to the state early on Saturday.

At a press briefing, the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel confirmed that the Command is adhering to a court order that mandates the status quo until a ruling on June 3rd, 2024.

“We are complying with the court order that the status quo must be maintained until the court gives its judgment,” Gumel stated.

LEADERSHIP reported on Thursday night that a Federal High Court in Kano had issued an ex-parte order that temporarily prevented the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

This injunction was issued after Alhaji Aminu Bappa Dan Agundi, a prominent traditional titleholder in Kano filed a suit challenging the recent changes to the Kano State Emirate Council law.

Justice A.M. Liman, presiding over the case, issued an interim injunction suspending the implementation of the Kano State Emirates Council (Repeal) Law, 2024.

This law, enacted by the Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by Governor Yusuf, aimed to abolish the Emirates created under the previous administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The court’s injunction specifically restrains the state government and related agencies from enforcing or operationalising the new law, effectively halting any alterations to the traditional structures established in 2019.

Justice Liman emphasised the necessity of maintaining the status quo to prevent further escalation until the court could fully deliberate on the matter.

In response to the court order, Governor Yusuf has criticised the judicial intervention, alleging that Justice Liman issued the interim injunction while abroad.

During a ceremony presenting the appointment letter to Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the governor declared his intention to report what he perceived as judicial overreach to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on June 3, 2024, focusing on the fundamental rights application.

The court has directed that all relevant documents be served on the Inspector General of Police in Abuja, outside the court’s jurisdiction to ensure due process.