Ahead of the Kunchi/Tsanyawa State House of Assembly rerun election scheduled for March this year, the Kano State Police Command has warned major political parties against causing mayhem or any form of violence in the state.

The warning was issued by the state commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Usain Gumel, who warned leaders of the parties and their supporters against thuggery and electoral malpractices.

The two leading political parties contesting in the coming rerun election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), also signed a peace accord promising to abide by rules and regulations during and after election.

Gumel gave the warning during a meeting with leaders of political parties, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders at the Police Officers’ Mess yesterday, as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He disclosed that, already, the Kano State Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, comprising of all the heads of security agencies and the Kano resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ambassador Abdu Zango, had already met and mapped out strategies for hitch-free and violent-free election.

“Today, we are here to discuss among ourselves on the best way the rerun election will be conducted peacefully,” he said.

CP Gumel warned politicians and their supporters against any action that will cause trouble during the election saying, “the police and sister security agencies are ready to deal with anyone or group of persons who tried to cause trouble during the election.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Kano REC for INEC, Ambassador Zango said that the Commission is hundred percent ready to conduct the election.

He stated that all arrangements had been concluded for a hitch-free election, adding that INEC as the electoral umpire will remain neutral and will treat all parties involved equally as the electoral law provides.