Residents of Kano State have expressed their readiness to come out enmass for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

This is coming against the backdrop of rumoured possible violence and voter aparthy during the elections due to the popularity of at least two political parties gunning for the governorship seat in the State.

Some of the would-be voters whose opinions were sampled on Friday by our Correspondent, were of the view that regardless of the interest in the election, that the election will be peaceful and that they will come out and exercise their franchise without any fear of molestation.

Our Correspondent who went round Kano metropolis to sample residents’ opinions also reported that there was relative calmness in the commercial city as normal businesses were going on with people preparing to attend the weekly Jumma’at prayers.

He also reported the presence of combat-ready security personnel moving around and some stationed in strategic locations of the city.

Free human and vehicular movements could also be noticed while some persons could also be seen in groups discussing possible outcome of the election.

While some who volunteered to speak to LEADERSHIP but don’t want their names mentioned were of the view that the governorship race was basically between the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, others were also of the view that candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sadiq Wali, that of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Salihu Tanko Yakasai, and Bala Mohammed Gwagwarowa of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) cannot be a pushed over in the contest, arguing that anything could happen in the election.

Malam Tijjanni Abdulrahman, who spoke in Hausa language to our reporter, said: “We are prepared to come out and vote candidates of our choice, the rumour that there will be violence is to scare us from coming out but that won’t stop us.”

Mr Chinedu Ogochukwu also assured that he and his family members of voting age will come out to vote but will be doing so with utmost caution, adding that, “we are hearing rumours of possible violence here and there but we will view the situation first before coming out to vote and when we eventually come out to vote, we will immediately return back to our house for fear of the unknown.”

The only woman, who agreed to speak to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity, also said that she will come out to vote and when asked which political party she is likely to vote for, she laughed walking away saying, “tomorrow I will decide.”

Although the incumbent State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, will not be on the ballot, our correspondent gathered that he will do whatever it takes for his party’s candidate, who is his current deputy to emerge as winner.

A two-time governor of the state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the NNPP in February 25 election and won in Kano State, will not leave any stone unturned for the emergence of his party’s candidate. In the same vein, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who was also a two-time governor of the State and member of the PDP is said to be doing everything possible for the emergence of his party’s candidate as the winner of Saturday’s election. Whatever will be the case, only time shall tell!