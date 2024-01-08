Kano State government has approved today for the resumption of academic activities in primary and post-primary schools across the state for the second term session.

The director of public enlightenment in the Ministry of Education Malam Balarabe Abdullahi, stated this in a statement yesterday in Kano.

Abdullahi said boarding schools were, however, expected to resume yesterday across the state.

“Pupils and students in day schools are to resume on Monday, January 8.

“Parents/guardians of students should take note of the resumption date to ensure total compliance as appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against defaulting students/pupils in public schools,” he said.

While appreciating the cooperation and support given to the ministry, Abdullahi said the government had renovated Girls Child’s Education School buses to facilitate smooth conveyance of students to their respective schools.