Kano State government has set up taskforce committee to checkmate illegal buildings, structures without approval and asset recovery.

The managing director of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, Arch. Ibrahim Yakub Adamu, while inaugurating the committee recently at the conference hall of the organisation expressed concern over unregistered private layout carved and sold in the state without government approval.

He however warned that government will take appropriate legal actions against violators.

The public relations officer of KNUPDA, Bahijja Mallam Kabara, in a statement he issued yesterday, noted that Arch Adamu said the effort is in line with the aim of governor Abba Yusuf to make Kano number one in the country in town planning.

The committee is to be chaired by a town planner, Junaid Abdullahi, while other members include all directors and representatives of private layout companies in the state.

While expressing their readiness to work, Arch Abdullahi urged the public to always contact ward/village heads and relevant stakeholders before purchasing any plot of land.