The Kano State Government has inaugurated a seven-man committee to repatriate street children from the state to their home states.

The committee, headed by the Commander General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, was constituted after the Hisbah Board requested it to address the looming security threat, especially to children, when allowed to continue unchecked.

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of Governor Abba Yusuf, Secretary to the State Government Dr Abdullahi Baffa noted that the step is taken in the right direction.

He stated that such people had taken over many public and private buildings, where many crimes were conceived and hatched.

This, according to him, would not be unconnected to the influx of people into the state from different places, specifically areas facing security challenges, such as banditry, kidnappings and other crimes.

Dr Baffa added that the present administration values the security and peaceful nature of the state; as such, the government is determined to ensure that the state is practically free of all sorts of crime.

“To this end, street children must be repatriated to their states and local government areas of origin,” he emphasised.

In his remarks, the chairman of the committee, Sheikh Daurawa, highlighted that the recent protest, where street children were seen committing a lot of havoc, was a clear indicator that all was not well and that something needed to be done to address the challenge.

He said the board had discovered some buildings and areas being occupied by some homeless people where they give birth and raise children under such situations.

Sheikh Daurawa, however, assured us of the committee’s commitment to working hard to realise the set goals.

Meanwhile, the cabinet office spokesperson, Musa Tanko, noted in a statement that the committee is tasked with preparing arrangements for the repatriation of street children to their origin, among other functions.