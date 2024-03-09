The Kano state government has announced its intention to partner with Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited to modernise and enhance trade and development in Kano State by embracing new technological methods.

The announcement was made by the Kano State governor, Kabir Yusuf while delivering an address at the opening ceremony of the Afrinvest Kano office.

The governor who was represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance, Kabiru Magami explained that there is no better time for Afrinvest to establish a presence in the state than now.

“There is no better time for this important decision as Kano is looking for partners like you and we are going to engage you in enhancing trade in Kano.

“Everyone is aware that Kano is known for its commercial activities even before the advent of colonialism in Nigeria.

“We plan to develop trade in the state and engage in modernisation as well as expansion to meet global standards.

“We congratulate this company for its achievements in the last 30 years and for choosing Kano. The state government will give every support to you,” the governor stated.

The group managing director, Afrinvest, Ike Chioke stated that the group had been in Kano for long.

He announced that the company was part of the construction of the popular Ado Bayero Mall several years ago and have done several other projects for the benefit of people in Kano.

He explained that they have gone digital and are going to offer a spectrum of investments to the government and people of the state including the provision of electricity.