United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has stressed the need for nursing mother’s to promote the health of their newborn through exclusive breastfeeding, routine immunisation and provision of good nutrition.

The agency also spoke of the need for women to serve as educators and peer mentors, thereby disseminating Reproductive, Maternal Newborn and Child Health (RMNCH) information and promoting healthy behaviours among families.

UNICEF gender consultant, Kabati Tokara made the plea yesterday during a two-day media dialogue as part of activities to commemorate the 2024 International Women’s Day in Gombe.

Tokara therefore stressed the need to create awareness on the role of women as advocates, educators, and change agents, as well as the need for continued support and investment in empowering women to lead and participate in RMNCH efforts for healthier communities.

At the dialogue, the health officer with UNICEF, Bauchi Field Office, Oluseyi Olusunde also outlined the objectives for establishment of women groups termed Mother-To-Mother Support Groups to promote women voice in the PHC system.

“It is also to empower group members to function as change agents – able to share key messages on MNCHN, and strengthen community support for healthy practices on RMNCAH+N like hand washing, initiation to breast, positioning and attachment; family planning, antenatal care (ANC) and institution delivery,” he said.

Mr Olusunde also gave other objectives as to strengthen community surveillance, active case search of zero dose children and referrals, and increase coverage of MNCHN services through tracking of pregnant women for ANC, institutional deliveries and children for immunization.