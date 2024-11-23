Kano State government has unveiled a plan to empower small-scale businesses in the state with N25 billion loan aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.

The state commissioner for commerce, investment and industry, Adamu Kibiya, disclosed this on Aminci Radio monitored in Kano.

He said about 70% of the funds would be allocated to small business enterprises, an initiative set to promote economic development and growth in the state.

According to him, the initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to restore Kano’s reputation as a center of commerce, adding that a date to launch the initiative would be announced soon.

While emphasising government’s commitment to support small business owners, youths and women, he tasked business owners on the importance of registering with the ministry to be able to access the loan as they identify genuine business owners for the necessary support.