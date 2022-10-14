The pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has stressed that the release of the leader of the proscribed lndigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will douse tension in the South-East.

In a release made available to journalists, which was signed by the

the President General of the organisation, Ambassador George Obiozor, he stated that only a political solution would address youth restiveness in the South-East and other parts of Nigeria.

“It’ll be our great pleasure that Nnamdi Kanu is released. To tell you the truth, it’ll reduce the tension and honestly make room for better political solutions to the problem.

“There’s only one solution to this youth problem. It’s not violence, it’s to find out, why the youths of Nigeria are angry. It didn’t begin under President Buhari. But what this country does is to forget its history. The truth of the matter is that the youths are upset.

“There’s tremendous agony among the youths in Nigeria. Now, it has become a clear thing. We used to call them millennium children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ohanaeze is doing its best to see how this matter can be politically solved and those young men, I believe, are now ready to listen. If Nnamdi Kanu is released, elders like us can have access and talk to him.

“This is a crisis you cannot solve through political violence, threat or intimidation. The people are angry and when you’re angry, you don’t see reason.

“I’m proud of this country as I’m. How many people are? They should find political solutions to all Nigeria’s problems and Kanu’s case is not an exception,” Amb. Obiozor stated.