Sean Kanu, the son of former Super Captain Nwankwo Kanu has joined Polish third-tier side Górnik Polkowice, marking the start of his professional football career.

The 19-year-old Nigerian’s move to Górnik Polkowice was announced by KS Dozamet Connector Nowa Sól, who stated that he joined from another Polish team without disclosing the length or financial details of the contract.

Amara Kanu, Sean’s mother, attended the signing ceremony and expressed her pride and excitement on social media, writing, “Congratulations, son, Sean Kanu. You have put in so much work and dedication to your craft, and I am so proud of you. More goals up in front.”

A product of Watford Academy in England, Sean Kanu departed the club without making a senior appearance. He was previously featured in the popular “Kanu Nkwankwo and Sons” video, a follow-up to his father’s iconic “Papilo” Peak Milk advertisement.