Students of the Kaduna State University (KASU) have pledged to combat sexual harassment and become peace builders on campus.

This commitment was made during a sensitisation workshop on ‘Mediation, Conflict Resolution, and Peace Building’ organised by CLEEN Foundation with support from the UN Women and Norwegian Embassy held at the university on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the Women Mediation Network Kaduna State and Special Adviser to the Vice-Chancellor on Research Culture, Prof. Hauwa’u Evelyn Yusuf, urged female students to break the silence and report any form of sexual harassment.

Prof. Yusuf emphasised the availability of a safe space within KASU where equality is promoted, and encouraged more students to join the platform.

While highlighting the effectiveness of the initiative which has been operational since 2014, Prof. Yusuf commended the support from UN Women and the CLEEN Foundation, noting that their involvement is crucial in advancing peace building and conflict resolution on campus.

She encouraged students to actively engage in these initiatives to address harassment and contribute to a safer campus environment.

The Programme Manager at the CLEEN Foundation, Chigozirim Okoro who represented the executive director, discussed the foundation’s role in promoting peace.

Okoro reported that over 100 students have been identified as potential peace ambassadors.

He highlighted the significance of the “He For She” initiative, which involves male students committed to advocating for women’s fair treatment.

Special Adviser to Governor Uba Sani on Student Matters, Amina Sani Bello, also addressed the students, underscoring the importance of dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution.

Bello assured the students that the governor is committed to addressing their concerns through appropriate channels and encouraged them to use government platforms rather than resorting to protests.

She further emphasised that Governor Uba Sani’s agenda in the state prioritises health and education.