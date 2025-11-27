The Vice Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU), Professor Abdullahi Ibrahim Musa, has announced that the university has won a ₦1 billion competitive grant for commercial agriculture, awarded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Prof. Musa also emphasised that KASU has evolved into one of the most progressive centres of higher learning in academic delivery, research and expanded infrastructure.

He emphasised that the university has expanded opportunities for Kaduna State’s youth to achieve academic excellence.

Prof. Musa, who made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, said that three KASU scholars have been ranked among the World’s top 2 per cent scientists, ‘’a historic achievement for not just Kaduna State but Nigeria at large.’’

He listed Prof. Ibrahim Inuwa of the Department of Chemistry, Dr Daniel Yahaya Shagaiya of the Mathematics Department, and Dr Abdullahi Yusuf Zuntu of the Department of Physics as KASU scholars who are making the nation proud.

“These feats couldn’t have been achieved without the support and guidance of Governor Uba Sani. Over the last two years, KASU has undergone a remarkable transformation driven by strategic reforms, targeted investments, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,’’ he added.

Musa further pointed out that the institution has established two new academic colleges, comprising the College of Science, Computing & Engineering, and the College of Allied Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The VC also noted that KASU has established global research partnerships with Lomonosov Moscow State University to bridge digital gaps and foster academic exchanges.

The Vice Chancellor stated that KASU also has partnerships with the University of Indonesia for the promotion of stem cell research, as well as with Ascending Consultants/ Ledger Lab for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain innovation.

He noted that KASU has also introduced high-demand programmes like Cybersecurity, Data Science, Biotechnology, and Information Systems.

Prof. Musa added that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has conducted resource verification of 40 new academic programmes at the University and accredited over 50 programmes, with 47 courses achieving full accreditation.