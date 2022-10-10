Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has clarified that it removed structures that were built under or close to high tension electricity lines for the safety of lives and property.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Executive of KASUPDA, Malam Nuhu Garba Dan’ayamaka, the authority warned people to desist from building close to such electricity lines as doing so is in breach of planning laws.

The statement said that the Director General of KASUPDA, Malam Isma’il Umaru Dikko made this clarification when he received a committee of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is investigating the issue of encroaching right of way for transmission lines.

Director General who was represented by the Director of Building Permits, Malam Bello Musa, reiterated the readiness of KASUPDA to support and collaborate with organisations towards achieving proper planning for development.

Malam Bello recalled that KASUPDA removed structures at Rigachukun and Barakallahu areas that were built under or close to high tension lines without the authority’s approval.

The Director of Building Permits further noted that, the authority will not relent on executing its mandate of ensuring daily monitoring of developments in Kaduna state.

Leader of the delegation who is the Regional Manager of TCN, Engr. Aminu Haruna, said that they visited KASUPDA in their bid to discuss with relevant agencies and stakeholders on the issue of encroaching on the premises of transmission lines.

Engr Haruna who was represented by member of the committee, Engr. (Dr) Abubakar M. Abdul Azeez, disclosed that the committee was constituted to go round all the states and to find the way forward.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts between KASUPDA and all professionals and other stakeholders, to ensure safety of lives and property in the country.

The General Manager, Health Safety and Environment (HSE) of TCN, Mr. Cephas Kangeh, emphasized that encroaching on right of way for transmission lines, is a source of concern nationwide.

Mr. Kangeh said that a lot of lives and property are being lost as a result of this encroachment, recalling that 60 lives were lost in Calabar on the spot while the deceased were watching a football game.

The General Manager commended Kaduna State Government for the passionate commitment of His Excellency, Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i for abiding by urban planning in the state.