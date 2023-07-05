Katsina Govt Orders MDAs To Adopt TSA

Katsina State government has directed all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to adopt the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in all their transactions.

Governor Umar Dikko Radda, gave the order in a circular dated 3rd July 2023, he signed directing the state accountant general to prescribe the framework within which Ministries, Departments and Agencies shall conduct their bank/cash management under the TSA.

He added that the commissioner for finance, accountant-general and the auditor-general shall also ensure compliance to this directive.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, stated that the directive by the governor was in accordance to the power conferred on him by the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and all other powers enabling him on that behalf.

The circular reads, “This Notice may be cited as Treasury Single Account Direction Notice and shall be deemed to have come into force on the 3rd day of July 2023.

“Without prejudice to Section 120 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) all revenues and monies accruing and forming the Consolidated Revenue Fund including funds from Excess Crude Account, grants or donation for Katsina State shall be paid into a unified account to be referred to as Treasury Single Account out of which all expenditure incurred or approved to be incurred shall be defrayed or paid.”