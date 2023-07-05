FCTA Threatens To Withhold Overheads Of Departments, Secretariats

As 15 departments receive copies of their standard operating procedures, the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) has threatened to withhold overheads of secretariats, departments, and agencies (SDAs) who fail to secure their operating procedures, as the documents were subject to periodic reviews.

Permanent secretary of FCTA Olusade Adesola stated this while performing the sign-off ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday. Adesola said the implementation of the SOPs expected for commencement next January was a testament to FCTA’s willingness to adapt to change and modernization and would remarkably transform the way FCTA functions.

Adesola said putting together the document was a reflection of FCTA’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and to serving the people with the highest level of integrity.

“As we gather here to sign off on these SOPs, we are embarking on a journey towards a more efficient, accountable, and citizen-centric government.

“These SOPs will provide a framework for our departments to operate consistently, ensuring that our services are delivered promptly, uniformly, and with the utmost professionalism.

“SOP’s implementation would also reduce ambiguity, minimizing errors, and promoting a culture of continuous improvement of service delivery in the FCT, thereby laying the foundation for a more streamlined and transparent functioning of our various departments,” he said.