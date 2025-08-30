The Katsina State Government has announced the revocation of the licences for all private and community schools operating across the State.

This was contained in a circular issued by the State’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Zainab Musa-Musawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the circular was issued in Katsina on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Sani Danjuma.

“The ministry hereby notifies the public, proprietors and administrators of all private and community schools that all the previously issued operational licences have been officially terminated.

“On June 2, 2025, the ministry conducted sensitisation for key stakeholders regarding the new state policy for private and community schools.

“This policy aligns with the state’s educational reform agenda, aimed at ensuring quality assurance, standardisation, and effective regulation of teaching and learning across Katsina.

“The public is hereby informed that the state government has revised the licence application, registration, annual renewal, and school upgrade fees,” the circular said.

According to it, in light of these changes, all private and community schools in the state were directed to note that all existing licences were terminated effective from August 13, 2025 as approved by the State Executive Council (SEC).

“All affected schools should submit payment receipts for application and registration fees for new licences to the ministry via the Department of Private and Community Schools, based on school categorisation.

“And also, all payments must be made exclusively to the Katsina state’s single treasury account, on or before September 30, 2025,” the commissioner said.

According to her, the exercise was designed to enhance supervision, promote accountability, and ensure the delivery of quality education, in line with the state government’s commitment to educational excellence.

It reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to safeguarding the future of the children by upholding global best practices in education delivery across Katsina.

Musa-Musawa stated that schools were expected to resume normal operations while the process of registration and annual renewal of licences was ongoing.

“Stakeholders in private and community schools are advised that the revised fees must not lead to an increase in school fees without explicit approval from the ministry as stipulated in the new policy.

“Further details, including the list of schools’ categorisations and a breakdown of the revised fees will be officially communicated to the National Association of Proprietors of private and community schools,” she said.

