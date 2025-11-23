The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Hon Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, has disbursed scholarships worth N54.27 million to 2,199 students from the Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency of Katsina State.

The gesture, described as the second phase of his educational support programme, was carried out on Saturday at the Musawa local government secretariat.

The funds were distributed through the lawmaker’s Education Committee chaired by former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, following a screening exercise that selected beneficiaries from all wards within the constituency.

The recipients, drawn from universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across Nigeria, received between N20,000 and N30,000 depending on their level of study.

According to breakdowns, 1,029 university students received N30,000 each, totalling N30,870,000, while 1,170 students pursuing National Diploma and NCE programmes received N20,000 each, amounting to N23,400,000.

Hon Ahmed said the initiative was designed to support students from less privileged backgrounds and enhance their ability to compete academically without political bias.

He noted that youth empowerment through education remains central to his political vision and developmental agenda.