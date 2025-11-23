Doctors Without Borders, better known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), in collaboration with several state Ministries of Health (MOH), has intensified its emergency response since August following a sharp rise in diphtheria cases in Borno, Kano and Bauchi states.

According to MSF, hundreds of suspected cases have been recorded over the past three months, reported by Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) and overwhelmed health facilities, highlighting critical gaps in treatment capacity and vaccination coverage.

In a statement issued yesterday, the MSF’s field communication officer, Abdulkareem Yakubu, described diphtheria as a highly contagious and fast-spreading bacterial infection that affects the respiratory tract or skin. It spreads through respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces.

In Bauchi State, MSF-supported activities at the Diphtheria Treatment Centre (DTC) in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) recorded 295 admissions between August 21 and November 9, 2025. The surge in cases has led to the opening of an additional treatment centre at a specialist hospital.

MSF medical coordinator, Dr Halarou Assoumana, warned about the severity of the disease, saying, “Without treatment, it can kill half of the people infected, underscoring the urgent need for early medical intervention.

“Even with access to care, the disease remains dangerous and the disease is still fatal in five per cent of patients. These figures highlight the critical importance of timely diagnosis, availability of antitoxin, and robust vaccination coverage to prevent severe outcomes and reduce mortality,” Halarou stated.

MSF identified several factors hindering the response, including low routine vaccination coverage, limited access to lifesaving diphtheria antitoxin (DAT), and chronic shortages of health workers. The organisation noted that improved surveillance and data collection are essential to limiting the spread.

In Kano State, MSF teams began supporting diphtheria interventions in October, following a previous response between January 2023 and April 2024. By the first week of November 2025, more than 2,300 patients had been hospitalised with diphtheria in the state, with over 400 admissions recorded between October 6 and November 2 alone.

MSF’s emergency project medical referent, Dr Jerome Ntarima, said the influx of patients at the DTC in the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Kano has forced teams to prioritise the most severe cases and refer specialised cases to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

“Most of the patients coming for treatment arrive late with complications. And the stories we are getting from these patients is that there are several mortalities from the communities they are coming from already,” Dr Jerome noted.

In Borno State, MSF teams continue routine sensitisation, community-based surveillance, risk communication, and referrals. Between early July and late October 2025, they managed 2,553 suspected cases 1,651 through home-based care and 902 admissions in isolation wards at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), in collaboration with the State MOH.

MSF called for urgent action from national authorities, partners, and donors to scale up and sustain vaccination coverage and ensure reliable access to DAT, antibiotics, and essential medical supplies.

“Strengthening routine surveillance and data systems, and investing in the health workforce through recruitment, training, and retention, is key to curbing the spread and preventing future infections,” the organisation said.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that over 43,743 suspected diphtheria cases were reported from 360 LGAs between May 2022 and May 2025. Seven states – Kano, Yobe, Katsina, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna and Jigawa – accounted for 96 per cent of all reported cases.