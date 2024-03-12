Recognising the pivotal role of technology in economic development, the Kaduna state government has engaged experts to identify opportunities for integrating technology across various sectors in the state.

The executive governor of Katsina state, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, accompanied by 12 members of his economic team who visited TD Africa and the Tech Experience Centre in Lagos, expressed a firm commitment to investing in tech education to empower the youth and prepare them for the digital age.

The visit to TD Africa and the Tech Experience Centre marks a pivotal moment in Katsina State’s journey towards technological advancement. Discussions included leveraging e-commerce platforms, digital payment systems, and the array of technology solutions offered by over 29 global brands in TD Africa’s portfolio, to stimulate growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance the overall business environment in Katsina State.

The governor’s visit assures a positive change and sustainable development, with TD Africa strategically positioned as a key stakeholder to drive this change.

Focused on harnessing the transformative power of technology, this visit is set to revolutionise agriculture, stimulate skill acquisition, drive economic growth, and attract investments in line with the 7-point agenda of the Katsina State Development and Management Board (KTDMB).

The high level meeting at TD Africa focused on the implementation of advanced technologies such as precision agriculture, IoT-based monitoring systems, and data analytics to optimise agricultural practices, foster economic diversification, and nurture a new generation of digital natives ready to facilitate economic growth.

Commenting, managing director of TD Africa, Chioma Chimere commended the governor for the visit and highlighted TD Africa’s commitment to driving digital evolution across the continent.

With a vision to empower Africa with transformative technologies, TD Africa stands ready to leverage its over 25 years of global tech experience to provide tailored solutions to modern-day challenges across all sectors.