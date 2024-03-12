The director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has vacated his position and handed over to the executive director, Finance and Administration, Chudi Ofodile.

Jamoh handed over after his four years tenure expired on March 10, 2024.

LEADERSHIP reports that Dr Jamoh succeeded Dr Dakuku Peterside, on March 10, 2020.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at NIMASA Towers in Lagos, Jamoh expressed gratitude to the federal government for giving him the opportunity to serve in the capacity as Director General and urged the next leadership of the Agency to consolidate on the gains of the past four years.

“I wish to express gratitude to Almighty Allah and the federal government for the privilege given me to serve Nigeria in this capacity, as I count myself a privileged Nigerian to have occupied this position, while also contributing my quota to the Nigerian maritime sector.

“Let me also use this opportunity to assure the staff of the Agency that wherever I am, I will still remain a part of this family; a place I have spent the active 30 years of my life”. Jamoh said.

He also used the opportunity to thank staff of the Agency for the cooperation enjoyed and their professionalism in assisting the Agency in the realization of its mandate. He enjoined them to keep up the good work and cooperate with the new leadership of the Agency.

On his part, Ofodile thanked Jamoh for bringing his wealth of experience to the sector, while also stating that the expertise of the outgoing DG will continue to be required in the industry.

“I want to express my gratitude to the outgoing DG for being a guide to me upon assumption of office as the executive director, Finance & Administration, four years ago. The industry will continue to call on you for your expertise”, the Acting DG said.

Dr. Jamoh handed over to Ofodile in compliance with the federal government Establishment Circular tagged “End of Tenure Processes for Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Director-Generals, Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions, and Government-Owned Companies and Succession Guideline” dated 4th December 2017.