A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Katsina State Command for allegedly hiding illegal drugs inside a tube of a dilapidated bicycle.

The command’s public relations officer, Bashir Adamu, who revealed this to journalists in the state, said the suspect was arrested on February 17 along the Kano-Katsina Expressway.

Adamu said the suspect was travelling from Lagos to Charanchi local government area of Katsina State where he was arrested with concealed illicit drugs inside the rear tube of a bicycle belonging to him.

“The suspect was arrested in the middle of passengers in a commercial vehicle while in transit from Lagos to Charanchi.

“Upon a search of passengers and their luggages, we were able to recover three different illicit drugs concealed inside a rear tube of a dilapidated bicycle owned by the suspect.

“The drugs recovered are 154 grammes of cannabis sativa, 6.3 grammes of Diazepam pills and 8.6 grammes of Exol-5,” he said.

He said an investigation is ongoing to find out his accomplices.