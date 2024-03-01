Kaduna State Security Council has warned protesters against blockage of public roads and harassment of innocent citizens.

The warning follows the blockage of the Gonin Gora axis of the Kaduna-Abuja Road by some protesters yesterday morning, in response to reports of a bandit attack in Unguwan Auta of Gonin Gora general area, Chikun local government area, thus denying commuters access through the route.

In a statement issued by overseeing commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said the security council, comprising the commissioner of police, Audu Ali, director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abdul Adamu Eneche, garrison commander, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Muhammad Kana and himself (Aruwan), in the company of security forces, dismantled the road blocks and opened up it for use by motorists.

Aruwan added that the members of the Kaduna State Security Council while interacting with community leaders, expressed dissatisfaction with the menace of blocking roads, a situation which infringes on the rights of citizens and travellers using these roads and other public utilities.

“As of the time of this security update, citizens and motorists are plying the Gonin Gora axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road without obstruction,” the statement said.