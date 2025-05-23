All federal lawmakers representing Katsina State in the National Assembly have unanimously endorsed the State’s governor, Dikko Umar Radda, for a second term in office.

The lawmakers, drawn from both the Senate and the House of Representatives, made the declaration during a special meeting in Abuja, citing the governor’s impactful leadership and tangible achievements across sectors as the reason behind their support.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sada Soli, who represents Jibia/Kaita federal constituency, at a news conference, said the endorsement was a reflection of the collective will of the people of Katsina State, as expressed through their elected representatives.

“This decision is not just ours as lawmakers,” Soli stated. “It is a reflection of what we hear and see from our constituents. Governor Radda has demonstrated focused leadership, especially in tackling insecurity, improving education, boosting agriculture, and empowering local enterprises.”

The lawmakers praised the governor’s inclusive governance style and commitment to sustainable development, describing his administration as “people-driven and future-focused.”

In a show of unity, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua of Katsina Central senatorial zone formally backed the motion on behalf of the three Senators from the State, affirming that the Senate caucus was fully aligned with the House members.

“We are not only endorsing Governor Radda for a second term; we are declaring him the sole governorship candidate of the APC in Katsina for 2027,” Yar’adua said. “His achievements speak for themselves, and we are confident that continuity will bring greater progress.”

The endorsement is seen as a major boost for Governor Radda ahead of the 2027 general election, signalling strong party cohesion and widespread legislative support.

The lawmakers also called on citizens of the state to rally behind the governor’s re-election bid, pledging to work collectively to ensure a smooth and victorious campaign in 2027.