The Katsina State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued 14 victims on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at Dan’arau village along the Magama-Jibia Road in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

According to a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the kidnappers were suspected armed bandits. They opened fire on two commercial vehicles, creating chaos in an attempt to abduct the occupants of the vehicles.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jibia LGA, leading a team of operatives, responded swiftly to the distress call. The police engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, successfully thwarting the kidnapping attempt and rescued 14 victims from the scene.

Unfortunately, two of the rescued individuals sustained gunshot injuries and were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. Tragically, one of the victims succumbed to injuries despite receiving medical attention.

Efforts were underway to track and apprehend the fleeing bandits, with investigations continuing to uncover more details about the attack.

The State’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Aliyu Abubakar, commended the officers involved for their exceptional bravery and commitment to duty.

He emphasised the importance of sustaining the momentum in the fight against crime and urged citizens to provide timely information about suspicious activities to the Police.

Reiterating the Police Command’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of residents of the State, the CP pledged continued vigilance against criminal activities.