Residents living along the Mararrabar Kankara–Dutsinma–Katsina Road have voiced their discontent over the suspension of the road rehabilitation project, accusing Ibrahim Kabir Masari, an aide to President Bola Tinubu, and Katsina State governor, Dikko Umar Radda, of orchestrating the contract’s cancellation.

Communities such as Birchi, Burdugau, Yargoje, Tudu, and Yantumaki have expressed their frustration over what they perceived as a deliberate act that has left one of Katsina’s busiest federal roads in a dire strait.

In conversations with journalists, residents alleged that Masari and Radda exerted influence over the Federal Ministry of Works to revoke the contract, which had been awarded to a local firm called Vipan Global Investment Resources Ltd.

According to the residents, this action was politically motivated and has significantly diminished the popularity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) within the state.

Even though the officials were not reached, residents warned that such developments could adversely impact President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign, given Katsina’s substantial voting demographic.

“This action demonstrates a clear disregard for the welfare of the people of Katsina. We are disheartened and will respond appropriately during the 2027 elections,” remarked one of the residents.

Reports indicated that the N147.6 billion road project was awarded to Vipan Global Investment Resources Ltd on April 5, 2024, under Contract Number 8489, following a Certificate of No Objection from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The contractor began work on-site in May 2024, pending payment of the mobilisation fee. However, on July 16, 2024, the Ministry of Works issued a letter signed by Engr. Goni Mohammed, Director of Highways (North-West), instructing the company to cease operations immediately and vacate the premises.

The ministry attributed the contract cancellation to a lack of funds, despite a ₦10.9 billion allocation for the project in the 2024 federal budget.

Residents dismissed the excuse, accusing Minister of Works David Umahi of acting on political motives allegedly instigated by Governor Radda and Masari.

Masari, who serves as Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Political Matters, reportedly claimed that Governor Radda recommended the cancellation because the contractor had ties to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Community members rejected the justification as unjust and divisive.

“Must everyone belong to the ruling party?” asked youth leader Tanko Bello from Yantumaki. “Are members of the opposition not citizens deserving of support from their own government?”

Bello described the road’s condition as a disaster waiting to occur, noting that the cancellation has exacerbated insecurity, hindered local businesses, and disrupted agricultural activities.

“Accidents happen almost daily. Trucks get stuck for hours, traders lose their goods, and security forces struggle to respond to emergencies. Bandits are now exploiting the poor road conditions to attack motorists,” he lamented.

Residents argued that punishing the firm due to perceived political affiliations was both unjust and detrimental to the public interest.

“Those advising the government to revoke the contract are individuals who wouldn’t even win their local councils in elections,” one resident asserted, insisting that such actions were tarnishing the President’s image.

Residents expressed surprise that President Tinubu, who has historically been an opposition figure, could so easily yield to pressure to annul the contract simply because it involves an opposition member.