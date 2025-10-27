The wife of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr (Mrs) Becky Enenche, has empowered several orphanages, widows, and youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, as part of activities marking her 55th birthday anniversary.

Speaking with journalists during the celebration, Enenche said the gesture was part of her long-standing passion for evangelism and community development, particularly in reaching out to less-privileged children along the Airport Road corridor in Abuja.

“We started evangelism about three years ago,” she recalled. “In the process, we found many children who were not in school. So, we began enrolling them and paying their school fees. Now, there are about 20 Bible clubs across the route, and the number of children on scholarship keeps growing each term.”

She explained that the scholarships under her personal outreach were separate from those sponsored by her husband, Dr Paul Enenche, or the Dunamis Church.

“At the beginning of every term, my evangelism team brings me the list of children, and I just release the money,” she said. “They liaise with the schools and ensure the fees are paid directly.”

The event witnessed the distribution of welfare packages, food items, school materials, and relief support to widows and orphanages across the FCT.

One of the beneficiaries, a student, Praise Adekunle, expressed gratitude, saying, “I want to thank mummy so much for giving me hope. She placed me on scholarship, and I pray God continues to bless and protect her.”

Another beneficiary, an SS1 student, Peter Oche, said, “Without mummy paying my school fees, I don’t think I would have any hope in life. My life has a meaning and taking shape now”

Reacting to the testimonies, Dr Enenche said she was moved by the impact of the initiative. “I’m so touched you interviewed them. This is why we do what we do — to change lives,” she stated.

The Head of the Welfare Department, Engineer David Abu Ozigi, noted that over 30 orphanages benefited from the empowerment drive.

He said, “This is not unusual; it’s something our Mummy has done consistently. The Bible teaches that pure religion is to care for widows and orphans in their distress. She’s simply obeying that divine instruction.”

He added that the gesture reflected the church’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian service and spiritual compassion.