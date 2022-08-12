Some residents of Katsina State metropolitan, precisely Shola Quarters, have taken to the streets to protest incessant killings and kidnapping for ransom that has bedevilled the area.

The protesters carried placards with the inscription” No security no election.” They called on the government to quickly provide security in the community or they would not vote in the forthcoming election.

Recall that bandits attacked the community last week and killed two vigilante members and kidnapped a newly wedded couple. This happened barely a month after the same hoodlums invaded the community and also abducted scores to the bush and demanded ransom before some of them were released.

Already, a lot of residents in the area as well as other neighbourhoods have started relocating from the area which further caused panic in the entire Katsina town.

The state House of Assembly in a joint motion resolved to meet with the state governor Aminu Bello Masari and President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising cases of banditry in the state capital to arrive at a final solution to the menace in the state.

A member representing Katsina local government at the State House of Assembly, who also doubles as the chairman House Committee on Information, Aliyu Al-Baba, told journalists that they are fed up with the threat of insecurity in the state.