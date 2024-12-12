The Katsina State Government has announced the disbursement of over N1.9 billion to settle all outstanding bursary allowances for students in the state.

Governor Umaru Dikko Radda revealed this significant investment during the official flag-off ceremony to disburse N744,102,352 in allowances for the 2022/2023 fresh and 2023/2024 continuing students. The event was held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU).

Governor Radda also launched special scholarships for students with special needs and introduced the second edition of the Academic Excellence Awards for students with outstanding academic performance.

In his remarks, the governor emphasised the importance of education to secure the state‘s future. He stated that his administration is committed to ensuring every child in Katsina has access to quality education.

Highlighting the achievements of the government’s scholarship initiatives, he noted that seven students sponsored to Egypt were ranked among the top 10 performers in their respective institutions.

He urged students to embrace discipline, hard work, and moral excellence while pursuing their education and cautioned against using social media irresponsibly.

Governor Radda expressed gratitude to distinguished individuals who contributed to supporting students, particularly those affected by banditry and other challenges.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Scholarship Board, Aminu Salisu Tsauri, provided a breakdown of the bursary payments made under the current administration. He said the government had expended N3,154,420,395 on bursary allowances to over 236,000 students from 2019 to date.

The initiative underscores the administration‘s unwavering commitment to fostering educational growth in Katsina State, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder the academic aspirations of its youth.