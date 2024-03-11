Katsina State government plans to feed 2,166,000 vulnerable residents during the 30 days of Ramadan, which begins today.

The state governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, disclosed this at the inauguration of the committees he tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the distribution process at both state and local government levels.

Governor Radda in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Muhammed, said, “The initiative aims to feed an estimated 72,200 people each day of Ramadan, translated into providing food assistance to approximately 2,166,000 residents throughout the month of Ramadan.

“The initiative, announced by Governor Dikko Umar Radda, includes subsidizing the price of maize, millet, and guinea corn to N20,000 per bag, a significant reduction from current market rates. However, to ensure equitable access, the government has capped the purchase of grains at ten measures per buyer.

“In addition to subsidizing food at a cost of N20,000 each for about 400,000 households, Governor Radda disclosed that 33,000 elderly and vulnerable families selected from across the state will receive free of charge food items along with some cash donations,” the governor said.

He added that the state government in partnership with the 34 local governments, has allocated over N10 billion towards the purchase of grains for distribution.

Stressing the importance of accountability in the distribution process, he directed the local government committees to remit proceeds from grain sales to the state committee for deposit into government accounts, while the committees at the local level are also responsible for monitoring cooking points and overseeing distribution at the ward level.

The governor has appointed Mallam Khalil Musa Kofar Bai to head the committee, other members of the committee include representatives of various councils and organizations.