Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has said the Anchor Borrowers Scheme in the state has nurtured over 40,000 agripreneurs.

The governor, who spoke in Abeokuta, the state capital at the weekend during the 37th Lisabi Day celebration, reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting young farmers and investors in land clearing, preparation, and mechanisation for agriculture.

Represented by the deputy governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor emphasised that the theme of the celebration, “Encouraging Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness: Panacea for Solving Youth Unemployment in Egbaland”, align with his commitment to empowering youths for agricultural growth.

Abiodun called for intensified efforts in agriculture and allied businesses, focusing on youth development, even as he stressed the pivotal role of agriculture in the state’s economic roadmap, contributing to food security, job creation and industrialisation.

He said, “Ogun State remains a major global producer of cassava, with strengths in cassava production, poultry farming, fish production and animal husbandry.”

He underscored the government’s interest in boosting the agricultural value chain, encouraging private sector investment for sustained industrialization, job creation, and food security.

While urging elders to instill core values in the youths, he emphasised the importance of hard work, perseverance, and diligence.

The Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo acknowledged the success of the Lisabi festival, thanking Egba sons and daughters for their financial support.

He announced plans to empower Egba indigenes through Lisabi palliatives and educational support for students.

While applauding Abiodun for the modern Adire Market at Asero, Oba Gbadebo encouraged youths to explore Adire making and selling, emphasising the simultaneous importance of preserving the agricultural legacy of Egbaland.