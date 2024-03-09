The Katsina State governor, Mallam Dikko Radda has said that the state has been the worst hit with bandits’ attacks and kidnapping for ransom in the entire northwest states of Nigeria.

He then urged the federal government to consider establishing its proposed entrepreneurship centre in the state to empower victims of banditry.

Speaking while hosting the federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon Tijjani Aliyu in his office on Friday, the governor solicited more collaboration to assist internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state.

Condemning the recent renewed bandits’ attacks on nearby communities as unfortunate, Governor Radda reaffirmed his administration’s decisive measures to win the fight against the bandits in the state.

While thanking the federal commissioner for the visit to the state, the governor reiterated that his government was also not relenting in its effort to provide succour to the people affected by bandit attacks in the state.

The federal commissioner of NCFRMI, Hon Tijjani Aliyu, said their visit was to flag off the distribution of food items to 700 IDPS (Women) in the state.

He therefore maintained that the government would not continue providing relief materials to displaced persons, hence the intended plan to establish various entrepreneur training centres across zones to empower IDPs.

Hon Aliyu also reiterated the need to enroll in the health insurance scheme and to provide homes for the displaced persons.