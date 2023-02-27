New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Kano South senatorial district candidate, Hon Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila has defeated the incumbent Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya in his Gaya local government area.

This is contained in the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday.

Details of the results released by the collation officer Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis showed that in Rogo local government area (LGA), the registered votes were 112194 and accredited votes were 33,150. The APC got 10,354 votes, NNPP 20,242, and PDP 1331

The total valid votes were 32,324, rejected votes – 390 and total votes cast were 32714.

In Ajingi LGA, the registered votes were 86453, accredited voters 27, 776, of which APC scored 7,153, PDP, 1157 and NNPP, 17,061. The total valid votes were 26, 531, rejected votes 1,177 and total votes cast 27,708.

In Gaya LGA, the registered votes were 108443 and accredited voters -31,409. The APC got 10,079, PDP – 747 and NNPP – 18,419. The total valid votes were 30,193 and rejected votes – 941 and total votes cast – 31,134.

In Bunkure LGA, registered voters – 97, 059, accredited voters – 31, 152 and the APC received 11,057 votes, PDP – 1026 votes and NNPP – 17, 437 votes.

The results of other councils are – Albasu, APC – 9718, PDP – 1,192, NNPP – 20,315; Garko LGA, APC -8,500, PDP – 921, NNPP – 17, 018; Sumaila LGA, APC -11, 947, PDP – 896 and NNPP – 25304.