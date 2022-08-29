The Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN) in its quest to help develop the combat sport of taekwondo in the West African country has groomed 30 additional coaches for the sport.

The coaches, who were drawn from various institutions, states and clubs, were trained on poomsae (techniques) of blocking, striking and kicking and as well as coaching methods, warm-up activities and first-aid during a 2-day Coaches Seminar 2022 held at the Korea Cultural Center, Rivers House, Abuja.

Declaring the 2-day Coaches Seminar with the theme: “Reinventing The Will of a Prosperous Taekwondo Coaching Career’, close, director of KCCN, Kim Changki, implored the participants to put into practice both the physical and mental skills acquired during the seminar.

He said the seminar was one of the ways explored by the KCCN to promote taekwondo in Nigeria.

“The Korean Cultural Center Nigeria is grateful for your effort to make this Second Taekwondo Coaches Seminar a huge success.

“KCCN implored you to put into practice all the physical and mental training you have received during the seminar when you return to your offices and training centers. We urge you to remember the tenancy of taekwondo and live by it and stand better on what you do.

“We started this seminar because as you all know there are a lot of taekwondo clubs here in Nigeria but there are not many organized taekwondo events in the country and we felt to encourage them in many ways, this seminar is of the ways.

“The two days training has been very interesting to both facilitators and participants but we are glad it was a huge success. On behalf of the Ambassador and the entire good people of the Republic of Korea, I hereby declared the 2022 Korean Cultural Center Nigeria Coaches Seminar closed,” Changki said.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports, one of the instructors and first Nigerian taekwondo black belter, Grand Master Dominic Asuquo Bassey, commended the KCCN for doing a lot for the development of taekwondo in Nigeria.

The 72-year-old retired Navy officer, said the participating coaches were also trained on scoring and competition management.

“What the KCCN is doing to assist Nigeria in developing its taekwondo and it is a very good idea. You can see the example they just display, that is the discipline which we need to impact in them regularly so that as we fizzle out the new ones will take over and start teaching those coming behind them continuously. They were also trained on how to officiate, score during competition,” Bassey said.

No fewer than 30 percent of the participants were drawn from the Nigerian Police, Army, Navy and Air force.

