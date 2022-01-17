Kaduna State Government will engage with the Organised Private Sector to work out how to implement the four-day working week that now applies to the state public service, without imposing additional costs on businesses.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai made this known when the new executive members of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCIMA) paid him a courtesy call at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The governor clarified that the transition to the four-day working week does not come with any decrease in salary or allowances, adding that Kaduna state government believes that when people rest more and have time with their families, their productivity will increase.

He however said that the government will work out how the new four day working week will be implemented in the private sector without imperiling the business climate.

El-Rufai also said that public schools have also migrated to the four-day working week but advised that teachers should give pupils and students enough homework to occupy them during the elongated weekend.

‘’I would also like to continue our engagement with the Organised Private Sector to implement the four-day work week that we have started this year in the public sector. We do not want to legislate anything without adequate consultation and an adequate transition period for the private sector.

‘’We have increased the working hours by one hour every day, so that we gain another four hours from the lost hours of Friday, which was a half day anyway. So, we are not losing much. We have increased school hours by one hour. But teachers must give extra homework so that they keep busy in the three days weekend,’’ he added.

Justifying the policy, the governor argued that ‘’we just believe that when people rest more, have more time for their families, have more time for agriculture and other informal business activities, it will raise their productivity significantly. ‘’

He said that Kaduna state has been collaborating with KADCIMA through the Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology and the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, adding that ‘’in the last six years, we have attracted close to $3 billion worth of investments to the state in domestic and foreign investments and we will want to do more.’’

‘’We want to continue to work with you to make Kaduna a safe place for everyone; a cosmopolitan city that every Nigerian and indeed every citizen of the world will feel safe to live, work and invest in. That is our goal and you have a major role to play,’’ he added.

According to him, Kaduna State Government will like to work with KADCIMA to ensure that the Trade Fair Complex is better utilized, because ‘’it is inefficient to keep such a place for use only one or two weeks in a year.’’

El-Rufai said that this becomes necessary given the fact that KADCIMA is owing Kaduna State Government hundreds of million of naira in ground rent.