A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abudulmalik Haliru Milton has dumped the party and joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the party has neglected the people who contributed their resources to install the APC government.

While lamenting leaving the APC for PDP during a press conference held in his house in Birnin Kebbi shortly after his defection, Abdulmalik Milton noted that APC is a party that could not recognise its contributors and supporters.

“I’m part of those who fixed APC in Kebbi and when the time for elections in 2915 came, I contributed my resources toward the emergence of the present government under Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,’’ said Milton.

“But to my surprise since that time to date, I have no say, cannot offer advise or be given a slot for political appointment in the government,’’ he added.

He assured the PDP leadership that he would abide by all the rules of the party while promising to contribute his resources towards the development of the party.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Alhaji Haruna Sa’idu who accepted Abudulmalik Milton’s defection from APC urged all other former members who left PDP to return as soon as possible saying that PDP would form the next government from local to federal level.