Head of regional offices of the federal government-owned Information Communication Technology (ICT) Company ‘Galaxy Backbone’ Abdulmalik Sulaiman has lauded the recent investment summit convened by the Gombe State government saying it would boost businesses and investments in the state.

Suleiman who made the commendation in an interview with reporters opined that the use of technology would also aid investment and security in the state.

According to him, Gombe is investors’ haven due to the relative peace enjoyed while promising that the firm will complement the government efforts by providing ICT facilities to help curb criminality better and concomitantly attract investors.

“If you look at ease of doing business, Gombe is on top. In terms of security, it is the most secure in the North East. We are determined to work with the state government to complement the effort already achieved by adding ICT facilities in such a way that technology can continue to be used to curb criminality.

“There should be more use of technology to aid investments because the security situation in Gombe is good but could be better. That is why with the collaboration of stakeholders especially in the state, services of Galaxy Backbone would be provided to public and private sectors in the state,” he said.