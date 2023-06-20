Kebbi Assembly Pledges Cordial Relationship With Executive

The leadership of the Kebbi State House of Assembly has pledged to work harmoniously with the executive branch of government in the state.

The new House leader of the Assembly, Hon Faruku Aliyu Jega, stated this after the plenary approved the nomination of four persons for principal offices sent to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Besides Hon Jega as House leader from Jega Constituency, the other nominees are Hon Muhammad Tukur representing Shanga Constituency as deputy house leader; Sani Bawa Tiggi as chief whip; and Hon Umar Sallah Sambawa from Maiyama Constituency as deputy chief whip.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday to Journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, by the press secretary of the Assembly, Muhammad Bello Suleiman.

The statement however quoted the new house leader, Hon Aliyu Jega, as assuring of the team’s readiness to ensure peace and harmony among the members of the house as well as with the executive arm of government.

He said the 10th assembly members will be different from the previous members right from the chosen of the new Speaker and his deputy during their first inaugural sitting held 8th June, 2023.