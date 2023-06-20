Ex-Senatorial Candidate Advocates  Regulation On Waterways

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kolo Jiya has called on the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and other relevant authorities to regulate the movement of people at the various waterways across the country.

He also stressed the need for the presence of security operatives at the riverine areas, particularly areas where the boats ply regularly.

Kolo, who is a traditional chief in Patigi urged the federal government to come to the aid of survivors of the recent boat mishap in the community and the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The former Kwara north senatorial candidate also advised the government to put in place a task force that will regulate the carrying capacity of boats .

He commended the timely visit of the federal delegation to the families of the victim and their presence and inspection of the scene of the incident.

Kolo also thanked Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the senator representing Kwara north, Sadiq Umar for their condolence visits to Patigi and donation of life jackets to the community.