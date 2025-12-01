The Kebbi State High Court sitting in Birnin Kebbi has convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old Bello Musa, also known as Katuka to death by hanging for culpable homicide, and to five years imprisonment for cheating.

The convict was arraigned on 22 November, 2024, before Justice Hassan Shehu Kuwa, on a three‑count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and cheating, punishable under Sections 60(b), 191(b) and 308 of the Kebbi State Penal Code Law 2021.

However, the second defendant in the case has remained at large.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in November 2024 when the convict lodged in a hotel with a very 31‑year‑old Shamsiyya Usman, in a Birnin Kebbi hotel and poisoned her with a drink, left her body in the room, and fled.

Police arrested Bello after an investigation was launched following discovery of the body.

The prosecution counsel, Barrister Zainab Muhammad Jabbo, presented eight witnesses and tendered four exhibits, including the defendant’s statements in Hausa and English recorded at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) office, Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi.

Defence counsel, Barrister S.K. Mungadi called the defendant to testify on his own behalf, without additional witnesses.

In its judgment, the court found the first defendant guilty of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and cheating.

The court further ordered that should the second accused be apprehended, and be brought before it to face trial.