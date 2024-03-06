Ahead of Ramadan season, governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has told the residents that power supply would be constant during the period.

The governor made the promise yesterday when he fielded questions from newsmen after an inspection of projects in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Idris said he had already invited the managing director, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAECO), for a roundtable discussion on how to salvage the situation so that the people can enjoy 24 hours power supply in the coming months.

The governor, who expressed dissatisfaction over the electricity challenges being experienced across the state, insisted that he wanted to see improved electricity supply in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said, “I have already invited the managing director of KAECO for a round table discussion on how to put smile on the faces of good people of Kebbi State.

“My ambition is to ensure 24 hours of electricity supply especially in the holy month of Ramadan.”

“In view of this, I am ready to support the company in any ramification to achieve this objective In-Sha-Allah,” he added.

The governor promised to look into the possibility of sustaining the improved supply even after Ramadan period.

The governor also promised to strive hard to fulfil all his campaign promises, adding that his administration was not only geared towards transforming the state to an enviable position but also promoting peace and unity amongst the people.