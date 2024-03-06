The Victims Support Fund (VSF) led by Lt-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) has kicked off the distribution of dry season farming inputs to farmers in Gamboru Ngala in Ngala local government area and Izge in Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

At the event in Gamboru Ngala, the executive director of VSF, Prof. Nana Tanko, who represented the chairman, expressed delight that the people who were displaced by insurgency had returned to their communities.

He said the distribution of the inputs was the last major event to be implemented by VSF in Borno State hence it meant so much to the VSF.

Nana said going round the town it is evident that it is a local government that is adequately engaged in dry season farming, adding that they have no doubt that the items brought will add a lot of value to the farmers.

She urged the beneficiaries to use the inputs effectively to make sure they get the desired result at the end of the season.

She said the intervention is part of the VSF 2023 project to support the Borno State agricultural initiative.

” Victims Support Fund has been working in the Northeast since 2014 providing succour to victims of insurgency in areas of peace building, livelihood and recovery, construction and education.

“In this dry season intervention, VSF is supporting 3,000 farmers across the two local government, 1,800 in Gamboru and 1,200 in Izge. Each farmer is getting 25kg of rice seed, 50kg of fertiliser, two litres of insecticides, one litre of herbicide, one Knapsack sprayers. Agriculture extension workers have been trained by VSF in the location to guide the farmers on the farm,” Tanko said.

In his remarks, Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, represented by the commissioner for agriculture, Hon. Bawu Musami, said the VSF had been there for the state in times of need and “today they are here again to give full support to the farmers in the state.”

He also said agriculture has always been the backbone of the nation’s economy and that it is very significant in Borno State.

The governor noted that rainfed farming is no more sustainable due to the effects of climate change, hence the need for an extensive irrigation farming.

The governor said the dry season farming support by the VSF is timely and will go a long way in providing food in the state and the nation at large.

He therefore urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the farm inputs given to them and make their communities have enough food.

The beneficiaries expressed joy and gratitude to VSF for providing them with the dry season farming inputs.