Two hundred vulnerable residents of Nassarawa II Ward in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State have received N4 million in cash assistance as part of an empowerment initiative by the Yahaya Sarki Foundation.

The beneficiaries, drawn from various groups within the community, received N20,000 each to support their livelihoods amid the economic difficulties confronting many households.

The intervention was organised by Alhaji Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, through his foundation.

Speaking during the presentation of cash at Shiyyar-Sarakuna Gawo in Birnin Kebbi metropolis on Sunday, Sarki said the initiative was motivated by the need to support people facing economic challenges and to promote self-reliance among community members.

He said the programme, now in its second phase, was also influenced by Governor Idris’s emphasis on extending support to less privileged members of society.

According to Sarki, the beneficiaries included women with disabilities, youths and other vulnerable residents, alongside members of various community and political groups.

He said the beneficiaries were selected from groups within Nassarawa II Ward, including 14 members of the late Sarki Abdullahi’s family, APC youths in the ward, members of the Yahaya Sarki Foundation, and the Yan-Sarki Youths Forum, among others.

Sarki urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously, particularly by investing it in small-scale businesses and other productive ventures that can improve their livelihoods.

He said sustainable empowerment remained crucial to helping vulnerable residents become economically independent rather than relying solely on periodic assistance.

The governor’s aide also commended the wife of the governor, Dr Nafisa Nasir Idris, for her various empowerment initiatives targeting women and youths across Kebbi State.

He said such interventions were important in strengthening the capacity of vulnerable groups and creating opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Sarki further announced that the foundation would extend its interventions beyond financial assistance, planning to fumigate Nassarawa II Ward as part of efforts to control mosquito-related health risks in the community.

He said the fumigation exercise would complement the foundation’s empowerment programme by addressing both the economic and environmental challenges affecting residents.