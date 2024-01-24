Chief of staff to Kebbi State governor, Affahiru Maccido, has described as untrue the rumour being peddled around that civil servants, traditional leaders and businessmen with no political affiliation with APC were being maltreated by the present administration.

The governor’s aide stated this in an interview with journalists in his residence yesterday in Birnin Kebbi metropolis shortly after Governor Nasir Idris Kauran addressed the crowd over his victory at the Supreme Court.

He said that was in the imagination of those who were unhappy with the rapid transformation of the state as recorded by Governor Nasir Idris within the short time of his stay in office, and called on the public to turn deaf ears to such malicious rumours by pessimists.

Maccido said quality roads were being constructed across the state, fertilisers and palliative were distributed to members of the public and recently CNG and solar powered pumps were given to farmers and that all of these were done without consideration to party affiliation but for the purpose of bringing development to the state.

The government, he said had been paying salaries of workers promptly in addition to payment of pensions and gratuities to retirees because it was the responsibility of the administration to do so and noted that it was unfortunate for some unscrupulous elements to cook up and spread stories capable of destabilising the peace in Kebbi State.

The chief of staff said the period of litigation had passed, adding that it was necessary to close ranks and called on the opposition parties to sheath their swords by joining hands with Governor Idris-led administration to bring about positive changes that would in the next eight years place Kebbi above other states in the country in the area of infrastructural and socioeconomic developments.