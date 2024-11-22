The Kebbi State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on development of MSME in the state.

This was stated in a statement from the KIPA Communication and Strategies department signed by Aminu Adamu who made it available to reporters in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, at the signing ceremony at the KIPA office in Birnin Kebbi, the Director General of KIPA, Dr. Muhammed Kabir Kamba said the signing of the MOU was part of the outcome of the access to credit session organised by KIPA for small and medium enterprises in Kebbi State

The DG explained that the MoU signed by KIPA on behalf of the Kebbi State government is to technically support Micro Small Medium Enterprises growth and development and to fast track the establishment and inauguration of MSME council as well as an MSME data bank for proper networking and tracking.

He added that KIPA will cooperate with SMEDAN to develop a tracking system for all MSMEs. Others include the liaison between SMEDAN and the Kebbi state government to revive moribund industries in the state.

Dr Kamba highlights that KIPA and SMEDAN shall collaborate to train and up-skill the competitiveness of entrepreneurial ventures in the state and link 1000 entrepreneurs to grants and loans.

Responding, the state director of the Small Medium Development Agency of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdulkarim Ibrahim said SMEDAN is a federal government agency charged with the development of micro and enterprise policy making and development of small scale businesses.

He commended the Kebbi State government which was represented by KIPA for the collaboration to promote the growth of small and medium development in the state, he said this is the first time this kind of initiative has been held in the state.