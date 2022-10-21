Chairman of Koko/Bese local government council in Kebbi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has ordered the closure of White House Hotel in Koko town under his local government area following a report of illicit activities such as sale of alcohol and prostitution in the hotel.

He gave the order yesterday during an interview with reporters in Koko town

‘’This hotel has become a den and hideout for young male and female criminals where all sort of criminal activities are taking place. The place has become unsuitable to live, especially for households and other businesses in the area whenever it is in the night,” he added.

Bello called on the residents of Koko to report any strange or suspicious character to security personnel for prosecution.

Our correspondent learnt that security had since been beefed up in and around the hotel and other parts of the town for the protection of lives and properties of the residents of the town.

