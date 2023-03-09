Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kebbi State, Mr Gambo Paul Tase, has promised to bring back sanitary inspectors for effective environmental hygiene in the state if elected in March 11, 2023 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Tase made the pledge yesterday when he addressed his teeming supporters in Zuru under Zuru local government area of the state.

He said returning back the sanitary officers to their duty on environment was due to the untidy and nasty conditions of the environment in the state.

He assured his supporters and other people of his readiness to tackle the constant attacks and kidnapping of innocent people in the area by the bandits.

The LP candidate called on the party supporters to come out en masse during the March 11 elections to vote for him and other candidates of the party.