The Kebbi State governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has urged the 24 freed schoolgrils of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Danko Wasagu local government area of the State, not to relent in pursuit of education.

Governor Idris gave the advice while handing over the schoolgirls to their parents at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“I urge you to see this incident as a challenge and a part of life, and you should not relent in pursuit of education.

“No society can prosper and progress without sound and proper education. This is applicable to human beings that no individual can prosper and progress without education. The incident should not deter you,” he told the schoolgirls.

Governor Idris also assured the parents that the government would do anything humanly possible to assist their children to sustain their education.

Earlier, the State’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Halima Bande, revealed that none of the children was abused and molested while in captivity of the bandits.

“After we had received them from the Theatre Commander of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, we took them to hospital for medical examination and possible treatment and after undergoing the medical checkup, none of them was found ill or abused and they are medically fit to unite with their parents,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Malam Iliyasu Garba Birnin Tudu, who has four children among the freed schoolgirls, commended President Bola Tunibu, Governor Idris, security agencies and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for their proactive measures and speed in the rescue of the schoolgirls.

“We have engaged in conversation with our daughters and they have revealed to us that they were not touched or abused by the bandits and they are healthy medically now,” he said.

Birnin Tudu, who vividly expressed his happiness, thanked the state government, Kebbi people, religious clerics and Nigerians, for their concern and prayers throughout the period of the incident.

LEADERSHIP reports that armed bandits in the wee hours of penultimate Monday stormed the school and killed the vice president alongside a security guard and kidnapped the 24 female students.