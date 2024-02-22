President Bola Tinubu has appointed DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), effective from March 1, 2024.

Her appointment was contained in a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Nandap takes over from Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.

Before her new appointment, Nandap was the deputy comptroller-general in charge of the Migration Directorate of the NIS.

Ngelale said, “The president anticipates that the new comptroller-general will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service. And create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management,” he added.