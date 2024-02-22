A report by Save the Children International (SCI) has unveiled the dire impact of 10 major crises worldwide that displaced more than 10 million children, forcing them out of their homes.

These crises, spanning countries like Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), occupied Palestinian territory, Turkey/Syria (earthquake), Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ukraine, Ethiopia and South Sudan, have escalated child displacement to unprecedented levels, surpassing 50 million globally, the highest ever recorded, it said.

It hinted of a staggering increase in displaced children, averaging about 29,000 new displacements per day. Although verified statistics for 2023 won’t be available until later in 2024, Save the Children analyzed the latest displacement data from various organisations, including the UN’s International Organisation for Migration and UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), to provide initial insights into child displacement figures.

According to the United Nations, the global displacement crisis has reached a new pinnacle, with an estimated 114 million people displaced as of October 2023, of which children constitute approximately 40 per cent.

This alarming trend not only deprives children of education, adequate nutrition, healthcare, and safety but also exposes them to heightened risks of abuse, violence, and exploitation, including involvement in criminal activities or armed groups.

Save the Children emphasized the urgent need to address the unique challenges faced by displaced children, whose rights are often overlooked amid humanitarian crises.

The global humanitarian director at Save the Children, Gabriella Waaijman, underscores the harrowing experiences of displaced children, stressing the imperative to prioritize their well-being and rights in response efforts.

The report identifies specific regions bearing the brunt of child displacement, such as Sudan, Somalia, and the occupied Palestinian territory, where conflicts, natural disasters, and insecurity have uprooted millions of children from their homes.

Waaijman highlighted that in Gaza, for instance, Israeli military operations triggered mass displacement, with thousands of families like Shady’s forced to flee, leaving behind their possessions and livelihoods, and grappling with harsh living conditions in makeshift shelters.

Shady, a 40-year-old farmer from northern Gaza, narrated the challenges of life in displacement, from enduring extreme weather conditions to struggling to provide essentials for his family amidst the upheaval.

His account epitomises the plight of countless displaced families worldwide, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive support and protection for vulnerable children in crisis-affected regions.